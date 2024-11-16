iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Koa Wealth Management LLC

Koa Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.0% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

