Leonard Francis Macdonald Buys 500,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CVE FNC opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Get Fancamp Exploration alerts:

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.