ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. This trade represents a 27.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,483 shares of company stock worth $20,737,537. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 94.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 269.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.