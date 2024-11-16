TTEC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,254 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,358% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 26.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,910,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,072 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 1.0 %

TTEC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

