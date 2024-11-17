Accredited Investors Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 501,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 61.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

