Alpha Family Trust Invests $258,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.57 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

