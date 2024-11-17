First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

