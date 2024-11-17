KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get KT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KT

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. KT has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 125,413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 119,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.