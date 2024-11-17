KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

