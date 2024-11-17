Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

