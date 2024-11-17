Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $361.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.02 and a twelve month high of $370.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

