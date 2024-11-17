Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $18.08 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

