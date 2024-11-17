Gladius Capital Management LP Has $49,000 Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Enhabit by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95,488 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $955,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 72.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enhabit by 2.5% during the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,472,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enhabit Stock Down 1.2 %

EHAB stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

