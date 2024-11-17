GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $349.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

