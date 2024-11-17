Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$89.17 and traded as high as C$91.48. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$90.74, with a volume of 458,056 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.33.
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
