IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.65 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 46.30 ($0.58). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 45.45 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,585,966 shares traded.

IP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £452.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.61.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.