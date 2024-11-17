British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,618.02 ($32.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,872 ($36.19). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,867 ($36.13), with a volume of 4,239,522 shares.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The stock has a market cap of £63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,623.63.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -3,794.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($34.23) per share, with a total value of £1,303.68 ($1,642.95). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 63 shares of company stock valued at $172,478. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

