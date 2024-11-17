MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.23 and traded as high as C$46.99. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$46.33, with a volume of 18,188 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.20.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

