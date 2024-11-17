Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

EQNR opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

