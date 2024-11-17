Westfuller Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $210,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $151,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average is $172.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

