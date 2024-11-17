GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 71,169 Shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,169 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter worth $539,000.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOXX opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

