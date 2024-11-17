GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.85 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

