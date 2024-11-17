KBC Group NV Acquires 28,567 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 317.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

BURL opened at $268.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average is $244.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.57 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

