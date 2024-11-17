KBC Group NV Sells 50,979 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $131.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

