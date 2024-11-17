Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in October

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. ALD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

ALD Company Profile

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

