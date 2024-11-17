The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $208,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.