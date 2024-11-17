The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $208,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
