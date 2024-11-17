Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 14.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

