Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $370.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

