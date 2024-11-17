Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

