Schear Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.