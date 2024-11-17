Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $33.67 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208,925 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $33,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

