Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.55 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Ardor has a market cap of $95.65 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00038623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

