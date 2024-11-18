Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

