41,918 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 530,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $990,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,414.25. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,787,316 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

