Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.