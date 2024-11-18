Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 559,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 473,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,098,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,193,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,149,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

