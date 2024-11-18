Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $105.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

