T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.77 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

