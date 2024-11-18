Aljian Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 119.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 113.2% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

