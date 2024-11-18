Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.82), with a volume of 30391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.50 ($8.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.10) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,916.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 388.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

