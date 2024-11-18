International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

