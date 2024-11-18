Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 136435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

