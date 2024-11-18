Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 431,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

