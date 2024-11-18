Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 431,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.