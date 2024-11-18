SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 664,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 200,034 shares.The stock last traded at $82.88 and had previously closed at $82.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,900,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

