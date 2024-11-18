Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,136. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

