Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile



The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

