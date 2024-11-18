Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

ILMN stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

