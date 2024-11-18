MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

