Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Genius Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Genius Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,612,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,493. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
Genius Group Company Profile
