Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 59410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,007,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,928,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.