Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 59410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,007,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,928,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.